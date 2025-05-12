SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian fintech Meliuz (CASH3.SA), opens new tab raised 180.08 million reais ($32.39 million) in a follow-on share offering aimed at obtaining funds to purchase bitcoin, it said in a securities filing on Friday. Meliuz said that the offering, which had investment bank BTG Pactual as bookrunner, was priced at 7.06 reais per share, a 5% discount over its Thursday closing price.



Meliuz's move to buy more bitcoin came as the company earlier this year launched a new strategy allowing it to allocate cash reserves in the cryptocurrency, labeling itself "the first bitcoin treasury company" in Brazil.



($1 = 5.5594 reais) Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

