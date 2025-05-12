WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced on Friday that it would publish the 2025 results of its annual big bank stress tests on June 27. The U.S. central bank conducts the test each year, in which it examines how large banks would perform against a hypothetical economic downturn and market strains. Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler

