The US Interior Department said on Thursday it was publishing a request for information and interest to explore the potential for seabed mineral leasing offshore American Samoa.

The step will launch a 30-day public comment period and initiate formal action toward what could be the first mineral lease sale in federal waters in over 30 years, the department said in a statement.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in late April aimed at boosting the deep-sea mining industry, marking his latest attempt to boost US access to nickel, copper and other critical minerals used widely across the economy.

The order sought to jumpstart the mining of both US and international waters as part of a push to offset China’s grip on the critical minerals industry.

Deep-sea mining firm Impossible Metals said in mid-April that it asked US federal officials to launch a commercial auction for access to deposits of nickel, cobalt and other critical minerals off the coast of American Samoa.

Supporters of deep-sea mining say it would lessen the need for large mining operations on land, which are often unpopular with host communities. Detractors say more research is needed to determine how the practice could affect ecosystems.

The action aims to “unlock our vast offshore mineral resources, and end our dangerous dependence on foreign supply chains,” US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said.

(By Kanishka Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sonali Paul)