Giyani Metals said on Monday it had received a letter of interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) for a loan of up to $225 million to help build its manganese project in Botswana.

If approved, the loan will support the construction of Giyani’s K.Hill project, which will produce battery-grade manganese used in electric vehicles, the company said.

The funding is part of the US effort to reduce its reliance on critical minerals from China.

(By Sumit Saha; Editing by Shreya Biswas)