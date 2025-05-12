Canada’s Hudbay Minerals said on Monday it has resumed operations at its Snow Lake mining site in Manitoba following the lifting of evacuation orders in the region.

Manitoba declared a state of emergency late last month and urged thousands of people in northern and eastern parts of the province to evacuate, as wildfires spread in Central and Western Canada.

The company in early June had temporarily suspended operations in Snow Lake that was close to the wildfires.

Hudbay added that it resumed mining activities at the Lalor mine over the weekend, focusing on initially prioritizing the gold zones.

Hudbay expects to ramp up gold milling at its New Britannia facility this week, and base metal milling at the Stall concentrator next week, as some workers remain displaced by nearby evacuations.

Separately, SSR Mining Inc said operations at its Seabee gold mine in Saskatchewan resumed on Friday. The site had been shut for about two weeks due to power outages caused by the forest fires.

