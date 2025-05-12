The US intends to impose a quota on steel and aluminum imports from the United Kingdom that would be exempt from 25% tariffs as part of deal announced between the two countries during the G7 Summit on Monday.

The quota plan is conditioned upon the United Kingdom’s meeting certain requirements on the security of steel supply chains and the ownership of relevant production facilities, according to an executive order released by the White House.

(By Jarrett Renshaw and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)