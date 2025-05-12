June 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as the Israel-Iran conflict entered its fifth day, denting global investor confidence ahead of the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 156.5 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 42358.62. The S&P 500 (.SPX), fell 21.0 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 6012.15​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), dropped 74.1 points, or 0.38%, to 19627.082 at the opening bell. Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.