ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, signed a deal on Friday to sell its steel mill and iron ore mine in Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Bosnia-based Pavgord Group, the company said in a statement. The completion of the deal is planned for the third quarter of 2025, after all conditions for its implementation have been fulfilled, the company said. (By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Jan Harvey)

