June 20 (Reuters) - The fundamentals of the U.S. economy are moving to where an interest rate cut may be necessary, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday, though she signaled a July rate cut would probably be too early.
"Unless we saw a faltering in the labor market that was meaningful and we thought it would be persistent then I would say the fall looks more appropriate to me," Daly said in an interview on CNBC.
At the same time, she said, what is a current softening of the labor market could easily turn into a weakening, "and we can't allow for that to happen because we're waiting for inflation to pop up just around the corner."
Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.