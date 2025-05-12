BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday that it would adjust the pace and intensity of policy implementation in response to domestic and global economic and financial conditions.

The world's No.2 economy has faced pressure this year due to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Chinese products and persistent deflationary pressure at home.

"The external environment has grown increasingly complex and challenging, with weakening momentum in global economic growth, rising trade barriers, and diverging economic performance among major economies," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a summary of its quarterly monetary policy committee meeting.

The economy "still faces difficulties and challenges such as insufficient domestic demand, persistently low price levels, and multiple hidden risks," the bank said.

"It is suggested that the intensity of monetary policy adjustments be increased, and the forward-looking, targeted and effective nature of monetary policy adjustments be enhanced," it added.

In May, the PBOC unveiled a raft of easing steps, including interest rate cuts and a major liquidity injection, as Beijing stepped up efforts to soften the economic damage caused by the trade war with the United States.

Investors are watching for signs of fresh stimulus from an expected Politburo meeting in July as well as clues from an anticipated plenum later this year, where top party leaders are likely to discuss the country’s 2026–2030 five-year plan.

"On the monetary policy front, we do not expect an aggressive move unless there is a wholesale change in the leadership's economic belief," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

ANZ expects the central bank to cut its key interest rate by 10 basis points ahead of the expected Politburo meeting, followed by a further 30-basis-point reduction after the party plenum, likely in August, the analysts said.

The PBOC said it would guide financial institutions to step up credit supply, and push for the lowering of overall social financing costs.

It also pledged to enhance the resilience of the foreign exchange market, to guard against the risk of exchange rate overshooting, and to keep the yuan exchange rate "basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level".

On the beleaguered property market, the bank said it would increase efforts to revitalise existing commercial housing and land inventory, and continue to consolidate the "stable momentum" in the sector.

