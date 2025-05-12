SANTIAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chile's state-run copper producer Codelco said on Tuesday that it received regulatory approval for a lithium extraction quota that is key to its planned joint venture with Chilean lithium miner SQM. Chile's nuclear energy regulator CCHEN approved an initial extraction of 2.5 million metric tons of lithium metal equivalent (LME) per year from 2031 to 2060, Codelco said.

