WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kept rates too high and will be out in eight months, President Donald Trump said at a news conference on Tuesday. "I think he's done a bad job, but he's going to be out pretty soon," he said from a meeting at the White House with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.



Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, writing by Maiya Keidan

