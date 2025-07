July 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened flat on Tuesday as investors weighed signs of potential trade deals between the U.S. and its partners ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline and assessed a spate of second-quarter company results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 15.6 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 44338.62. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose one point, or 0.02%, at the open to 6306.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 8.0 points, or 0.04%, to 20982.205 at the opening bell. Reporting by Nikhil Sharma; Editing by Pooja Desai

