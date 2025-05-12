Brazilian miner Vale produced 83.6 million metric tons of iron ore in the second quarter, up 3.7% from a year earlier, the company reported on Tuesday.

In its output and sales report, Vale said the increase was mainly driven by a “strong performance” at the Brazilian Brucutu plant, and a new output record for a second quarter at the S11D mining project, also located in Brazil.

“In iron ore, the combination of new assets ramping up and greater operational reliability is supporting stronger adherence to the 2025 production plan,” Vale said.

The company, one of the largest iron ore producers in the world, expects to produce between 325 million and 335 million tons of iron ore this year.

Vale reported sales of the steelmaking ingredient at 77.3 million tons, a 3.1% decline year-on-year, with the company’s average realized price of iron ore fines landing at $85.1 per ton, a 13.3% decline.

