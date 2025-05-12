July 24 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada’s main stock index were flat on Thursday as investors awaited updates on U.S. trade negotiations ahead of the August 1 deadline and assessed a surprise visit to the Federal Reserve by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Futures on Toronto's S&P/TSX index (.SXFcv1), were flat at 1628.80 points by 06:15 a.m. ET (1015 GMT).



Investors continued to monitor tariff-related developments after Japan reached a deal with the United States, while two European Union diplomats indicated the bloc was moving toward a trade agreement with Washington.



Meanwhile, Trump, who has frequently criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates more frequently will visit the central bank on Thursday, ahead of next week's meeting where rates are widely expected to be kept steady.

With corporate earnings underway, miner Teck Resources (TECKb.TO), beat second-quarter profit estimates on improved profitability at its Trail operations.

In commodities, oil prices , <LCOc1> rose more than 1% on optimism surrounding trade negotiations, while safe-haven gold declined. Copper prices edged higher, and China lithium futures reached a five-month high due to potential supply cuts.

Canada's benchmark index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab closed at a record high on Wednesday, lifted by energy and financial shares.

On Thursday, investors will watch for Canadian retail sales data, U.S. initial jobless claims, new home sales figures, and a slate of domestic and U.S. earnings.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

Reporting by Twesha Dikshit; Editing by Tasim Zahid