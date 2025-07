Prices of lithium futures in China climbed by 8% on Friday to a six-month high. The most active lithium carbonate futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange hit the highest since January 21 at 80,520 yuan ($11,244) a metric ton. ($1 = 7.1612 Chinese yuan) (By Amy Lv and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

