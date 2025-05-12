July 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Friday that it was "grateful" for President Donald Trump's encouragement to complete its renovation project and that it "looked forward" to seeing the project through to completion. "We remain committed to continuing to be careful stewards of these resources as we see the project through to completion," it said in a statement, a day after Trump made a rare visit to the U.S. central bank, where he criticized the renovation project of its two historical buildings at headquarters.



Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.