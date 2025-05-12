July 28 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in June fell nearly 60% from May, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

As the world's leading gold consumer, China's purchasing activities can influence global gold markets significantly.

The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases because gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

BY THE NUMBERS

Net imports via Hong Kong to China for June stood at 19.37 metric tons, compared with net imports of 48.13 tons in May.



China's total gold imports via Hong Kong reached 34.72 tons in June, down nearly 40% from May's 57.76 tons.

CONTEXT

China's gold consumption in the first half of 2025 fell 3.5% from the same period a year earlier to 505.2 metric tons, the state-backed gold association said last week.

China's imports of gold extended declines for a second successive month in June, customs data showed on July 20.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and David Goodman