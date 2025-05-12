The chairman of the world’s biggest copper producer, Chile’s state-run Codelco, said on Wednesday it was positive that cathodes were not subject to US tariffs on copper.

“A preliminary reading suggests that tariffs will not be applied to copper cathodes, allowing us as a country to continue supplying that market,” Maximo Pacheco, chairman of Codelco, told Reuters. “It’s good news for Chile and for Codelco.”

Chile, the world’s biggest supplier of the red metal, is also the top importer of copper cathodes to the United States.

(By Daina Beth Solomon)