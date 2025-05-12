The chairman of the world’s biggest copper producer, Chile’s state-run Codelco, said on Wednesday it was positive that cathodes were not subject to US tariffs on copper.
“A preliminary reading suggests that tariffs will not be applied to copper cathodes, allowing us as a country to continue supplying that market,” Maximo Pacheco, chairman of Codelco, told Reuters. “It’s good news for Chile and for Codelco.”
Chile, the world’s biggest supplier of the red metal, is also the top importer of copper cathodes to the United States.
(By Daina Beth Solomon)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.