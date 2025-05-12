Grupo Mexico’s Southern Copper mining unit believes the US-China trade war will hit the global economy, affecting the copper sector, CFO Raul Jacob said on a call with analysts on Wednesday to discuss quarterly results. However, he said he expected the industry to be resilient in the long-term. “We maintain a positive long-term outlook for copper,” he said. (By Daina Beth Solomon and Marco Aquino; Editing by Brendan O’Boyle)

