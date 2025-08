Albemarle, the world’s largest producer of lithium for rechargeable batteries, posted a surprise second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by rising demand for the metal. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company reported an adjusted profit of 11 cents per share, compared with analysts’ expectations of 82 cents loss per share, according to data compiled by LSEG. (By Vallari Srivastava; Editing by Alan Barona)

