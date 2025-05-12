WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump again criticised Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday, a day after the U.S. central bank held interest rates steady in a 9-2 vote. "Jerome “Too Late” Powell has done it again!!! He is TOO LATE," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform. "Put another way,“Too Late” is a TOTAL LOSER, and our Country is paying the price!"



Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Sharon Singleton

