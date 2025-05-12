Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected July jobs report elevated concerns about the health of the labor market amid uncertainties about U.S. trade policies.
A Labor Department report showed the U.S. economy added 73,000 jobs in July, compared with economists' estimate of a rise of 110,000.
The unemployment rate stood at 4.2%, in line with expectations, while average earnings rose 0.3% on a monthly basis against a forecast of 0.3% growth.
At 08:30 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 425 points, or 0.96%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 65 points, or 1.02%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 269.75 points, or 1.15%.
Reporting by Nikhil Sharma; Editing by Maju Samuel
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.