Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected July jobs report elevated concerns about the health of the labor market amid uncertainties about U.S. trade policies.

A Labor Department report showed the U.S. economy added 73,000 jobs in July, compared with economists' estimate of a rise of 110,000.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.2%, in line with expectations, while average earnings rose 0.3% on a monthly basis against a forecast of 0.3% growth.



At 08:30 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 425 points, or 0.96%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 65 points, or 1.02%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 269.75 points, or 1.15%.

