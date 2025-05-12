Australia’s BlueScope Steel said on Monday it has assembled a heavyweight consortium of global steelmakers to bid for Sanjeev Gupta’s troubled Whyalla Steelworks, over a month after the local government formally opened a sale process.

The group — comprising Japan’s Nippon Steel, India’s JSW Steel and South Korea’s POSCO — brings a combined market value of A$115 billion ($74.4 billion), and is eyeing the South Australian plant as a future hub for low-emissions iron production for domestic and export markets.

The consortium has lodged a non-binding expression of interest but has yet to submit a formal bid.

Whyalla Steelworks was placed in administration in February, after its operating company collapsed under tens of millions in debt. The Australian and South Australian governments stepped in with a joint A$1.9 billion rescue package to safeguard local jobs and preserve a key piece of industrial infrastructure.

Australia formally opened the sale process in June, citing strong global interest from companies seeking a foothold in the emerging green steel economy.

Gupta’s family conglomerate, GFG Alliance, was not immediately reachable for a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.5466 Australian dollars)

