Chilean state-run miner Codelco said on Monday that underground operations at its El Teniente copper mine remained suspended, after an earthquake triggered a collapse last week that killed six people. In a filing, Codelco added that it was committed to restoring operations as soon as safety conditions permitted, but that the effects of the stoppage could not yet be estimated. (By Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sarah Morland)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.