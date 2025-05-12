Chilean state-run miner Codelco must produce four reports on the collapse at its El Teniente copper mine that killed six people after an earthquake last week, according to a government document seen by Reuters on Monday, before it can restart its underground operations there.

Codelco is the world’s largest copper producer.

The firm said in a filing on Monday that it was committed to restoring operations as soon as safety conditions permitted, but that the effects of the stoppage could not yet be estimated.

A document from the government’s mining service SERNAGEOMIN showed that in order to lift the suspension, Codelco would have to hand in four reports of the collapse at El Teniente.

The reports must include an analysis of the cause of the collapse, a recovery plan and an evaluation of its fortification systems, the document said.

