NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were down slightly on Tuesday as investors weighed the impact of tariffs, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying the U.S. could impose a "small tariff" on pharmaceutical imports before increasing the rate subsequently.

Investors digested comments from several companies on tariffs. Shares of KFC parent Yum Brands (YUM.N), were down 4.8% after the company missed estimates for the second quarter, as steep trade duties restricted consumer spending. Caterpillar (CAT.N), warned of an up to $1.5 billion hit in 2025, but its shares were up 0.2%.

Trump also signaled an announcement on tariffs on semiconductors and chips in the "next week or so."

The S&P 500 technology (.SPLRCT), index was down 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (.SOX), was down 0.6%.

"Today's market action reflects investors that are merely in pause mode," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

While the backdrop for equities remains constructive for the year, "clearly near-term there are some headwinds," he said, including elevated valuations given recent record highs in the S&P 500.

"The impact of tariffs remains a work in progress," he noted.

Earlier in the day, data showed ISM's nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) slipped to 50.1 last month from 50.8 in June, as little changes in orders and weaker hiring, alongside rising input costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 54.49 points, or 0.12%, to 44,120.40, the S&P 500 (.SPX), lost 24.25 points, or 0.38%, to 6,305.69 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), lost 106.49 points, or 0.51%, to 20,947.19.

Shares of Marriott International (MAR.O), were down 0.2% after it cut its annual forecast on slowing travel demand.

Stocks sold off on Friday after a disappointing July jobs data and sharp downward revisions to prior months, but indexes bounced back on Monday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 141 new highs and 59 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 1,989 stocks rose and 2,476 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.24-to-1 ratio.

