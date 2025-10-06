Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses common misconceptions about silver and the silver market. He begins by addressing the longstanding inaccuracies in silver supply and demand data provided by free, easily available sources, and the marketing hype of a "silver deficit" created by addig too large estimates of silver investment demand to supplu-demand calculations.
He discusses above ground inventories of refined metals, mostly owned by investors.
Jeff concludes the video by discussing the market conditions leading to this week's record gold and silver prices and whether CPM Group expects prices to continue to move higher.