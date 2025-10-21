The precious metals market witnessed a marginal decline in gold futures today, with the most active December contract closing slightly lower. Despite this minor setback, the yellow metal found support from a weakening U.S. dollar. Over the past two trading sessions, the greenback has experienced a significant drop of over one percentage point, providing a cushion for gold prices.

The dollar's recent performance has been noteworthy. Opening above 103 last Friday, the dollar index closed at 102.397 after a 0.62% decline. Today's trading saw further weakness, with the index dipping below 102 for the first time since early January 2024. This marks a substantial 2.11% loss for the dollar in August alone, following a 1.74% decline in July. The cumulative effect is a nearly 4% decrease in the dollar's value over the past two months.

This dollar weakness has played a crucial role in gold's recent surge to record highs. Last Friday, gold made history by closing at an unprecedented $2546.20, surpassing the previous record of $2521.50 set on July 16. This year has seen gold achieve four new record closing prices, with two occurring in the last six weeks.

The driving force behind gold's strength and the dollar's weakness is the growing optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. While the Fed maintained rates at their current level of 5.25% to 5.5% during the July FOMC meeting, market expectations for a rate cut in September are high. The CME's FedWatch tool indicates a 100% probability of a rate cut, with a 77.5% chance of a 0.25% reduction and a 22.5% likelihood of a 0.5% cut.

All eyes are now on the upcoming economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This annual event, sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City since 1978, brings together central bankers, business leaders, policymakers, economists, and government officials to discuss critical economic issues. This year's symposium, titled "Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy," is scheduled for August 22-24.

Market participants are eagerly anticipating Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on the first full day of the event. His remarks are expected to provide valuable insights into the Fed's current strategy and outlook, potentially influencing both gold prices and dollar strength in the coming weeks.

The recent dollar weakness has undoubtedly provided support for gold, tempering today's modest price decline and setting the stage for potentially more record-breaking performances in the precious metals market.

