In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group addresses the recent surge in market volatility affecting gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices.
As political and economic uncertainties escalate globally, Jeff explains why CPM Group has maintained a cautious approach, recommending a stand-aside strategy for the past several weeks. Now, with the market’s continued swings, he updates viewers on CPM Group's newest short-term recommendations for the precious metals, discussing the potential for further price swings and several September and October surprises.