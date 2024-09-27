In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the recent rise in silver prices, and the reasons behind it. He shares CPM Group's realistic outlook on future silver price movements, including how high prices could spike, and whether they can maintain those levels.
Jeff also reviews the shifting expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve's imminent interest rate cuts, analyzing how market views have changed over the past week, whether a 25 or 50 basis point reduction is likely, and what that means for investors.
The presentation concludes with a conversation about inflation and disinflation and how they are influenced by a combination of real economic activity, fiscal policies, and monetary policy.