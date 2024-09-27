In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses how the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut already is affecting gold and silver markets, and how further declines may continue to do so.
Jeff explains the transition into a new era of declining interest rates, contrasting it with previous economic periods and highlighting what this means for the broader economy and financial markets. He shows the historic relationship between interest rates and precious metal prices.
The video concludes with a look platinum and palladium markets, including the recent increase in speculative buying and what it means for investors.