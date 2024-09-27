In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the consequences lowering interest rates will have on inflation and what it means for gold.
Jeff discusses the recent actions by the Federal Reserve to reduce the federal funds rate and explains why these lower rates are unlikely to significantly increase inflation. He talks about the primary factors that drive inflation and why the roles of supply and demand imbalances and fiscal policies play more crucial roles than monetary policy alone.
The video concludes by discussing the impact of lower interest rates on the housing and auto markets, as well as their influence on gold prices.