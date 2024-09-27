In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides an update on the gold and silver markets, including gold's recent record prices and significant movements in silver. He also looks at on options strategy made available to CPM clients, which has doubled in value over two weeks.
Jeff looks at some ongoing silver manipulation claims, explaining why they are unfounded and a distraction from meaningful market analysis.
The video includes a review of the true status of the U.S. dollar, countering misconceptions and myths about its decline.