In this presentation Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the potential impact of Russia selling larger volums of its gold reserves on the global gold market amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Jeff addresses concerns that Russia might flood the market with gold to finance its war efforts or bolster its deteriorating economy. He looks at the likelihood of large-scale gold sales by Russia, the strategic importance of its gold reserves, and the implications for gold prices should a large sale occur.
The video concludes with a review of the price movements for gold and silver, and CPM Group's projections for the precious metals moving forward.