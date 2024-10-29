In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the current state of gold and silver markets during a time of heightened global, economic, and financial uncertainty.
Jeff looks at how the upcoming U.S. elections, geopolitical risks, and economic projections from the International Monetary Fund and how they are influencing precious metals prices. He expresses concerns about political dysfunction and how it may reflect in price.
The video concludes with a discussions about how investors may want to manage their precious metals portfolios, emphasizing that we are still in a cycle of record-breaking prices, with dips in the market between the peeks.