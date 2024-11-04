In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses recent trends in central bank gold purchases and sales. He focuses on countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, and Turkey, and how their increased gold reserves may be influenced by their proximity to Russia.
Jeff also looks at unsubstantiated rumors regarding gold purchases by other countries and how they do not hold up to scrutiny based on data from the International Monetary Fund.
The video concludes by looking at misconceptions about central banks dumping U.S. dollars or treasuries, and the reasons behind China's recent central bank activities