In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the recent movements in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium markets following the US elections. He discusses the recent decrease in gold and silver prices, explaining the economic and political factors influencing these changes, and whether there may be some more short-term downside.
Jeff looks at the potential impacts of a new U.S. administration and global political developments on the economy and precious metals. He emphasizes caution in making definitive predictions so early, due to myriad uncertainties.