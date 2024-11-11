In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the recent volatility in gold and silver prices as well as the factors influencing investment demand for these precious metals.
He looks at the impact of global economic uncertainties, including the effects of the U.S. elections and the implications of a Trump presidency with a unified Republican government.
Jeff also shares CPM Group's investment demand projections, forecasting a significant increases in 2025 and 2026, pushing gold and silver prices higher.