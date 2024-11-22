CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp



Prices as of 9:50 a.m. EST 27 November 2024 $2,676.81 (Basis the February 2025 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Buy



Initial Target Price / Range: $2,700



Initial Timeframe: 27 November 2024 to 11 December 2024



Stop Loss: $2,600



Gold prices fell sharply earlier this week in response to a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and the market viewing Trump’s nominee for Treasury secretary – Scott Bessent – as someone who would have a softer approach toward tariffs. There were and are concerns that tariffs, if increased sharply, have the potential to drive inflation higher and reduce economic activity, perhaps precipitating recessions in major trading nations. These concerns were calmed to some degree with the appointment of Scott Bessent. While these factors weighed on gold prices, the medium to long term economic and political issues have not gone away, which continues to make gold an attractive purchase on pullbacks.



Notes:

Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.