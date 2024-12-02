Silver is a unique metal, both as a financial asset and industrial commodity. Many investors have difficulty getting accurate information about silver, a millennia old problem that has kept investors vulnerable to unnecessary losses.

The high degree of investor secrecy about silver allows misinformation and myths to be circulated to lure investors into buying silver at inflated prices with expectations of grandiose price increases that never materialize.

However, with the right knowledge silver can deliver huge opportunities and profits.

On November 25th 2024, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group and Lon Shaver of Silvercorp discussed all aspects of the silver market, ways investors can participate in it, and why now is the time to invest.

Topics Covered:

– An in-depth overview of the current silver market and CPM Group’s projections for 2024 and beyond

– The factors affecting the price of silver and how CPM Group tracks them.

– The Role Of Silver Fabrication Demand