In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group reviews precious metals markets as 2024 comes to a close.
He highlights the key information in the latest inflation data, including the U.S. Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index, and explains how they will influence interest rates and, subsequently, gold prices.
Jeff reviews the notable gains in gold and silver this year, and the declines in platinum and palladium, driven by shifts in the auto industry and broader market conditions.
The video concludes with CPM Group's market forecast for 2025, and why it will be a “consequential year” shaped by economic and political uncertainties.