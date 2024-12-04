In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group wraps up the year by reviewing some of the major economic and political events that shaped the gold and silver price in 2024, year and by previewing the state of the world, as we enter 2025.
Jeff also looks at popular narratives around gold and silver markets, as well as why CPM Group remains cautious but optimistic about higher gold and silver prices.
Key topics in the presentation include the potential government shutdown, the Federal Reserve’s measured approach to interest rate cuts, and heightened risks of geopolitical conflict, particularly in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, and other reasons 2025 should be an attractive year for gold and silver investors.