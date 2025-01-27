In this presentation, CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian shares an in-depth update on gold fundamentals for 2025, focusing on factors such as mine production, secondary recovery, fabrication demand, and shifting economic conditions.
Jeff explains how heightened political and financial uncertainties may spark increased investor interest while also influencing price fluctuations throughout the year.
He also discusses why central banks continue to adjust their gold holdings, and why jewelry demand often moves in tandem with price trends.