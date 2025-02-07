In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group takes a look at some of the conversations surrounding the gold and silver markets, addressing key misconceptions that may lead to investor losses. He explains why claims that London is running out of gold and silver are misleading, and why buying at current elevated prices based on these rumors is risky.
Jeff then discusses central bank gold buying trends, including the real reasons central banks have reduced purchases.
The video concludes with a gold and silver market update, discussing the recent price surges, volatility, and potential downturns in the months ahead.