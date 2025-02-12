Strengths
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was PancakeSwap, rising 77.88%.
- Robinhood Markets’ shares jumped as much as 16%, reaching their highest intraday level since August 2021, reports Bloomberg. The rise took place after the retail brokerage reported fourth-quarter net revenue that topped expectations with cryptocurrency revenue soaring.
- Tokyo-listed mobile game studio Gumi intends to buy bitcoin worth 1 billion Japanese yen. Gumi plans to make the purchase in the period between February and May of this year, according to Bloomberg.
Weaknesses
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the worst performer for the week was Onyxcoin, down 20.21%.
- The Trump administration is preparing to release a Russian cybercriminal as part of a prisoner exchange that led to the release of an American schoolteacher from a Russian prison, Bloomberg reports.
- The SEC asked a court to pause its case against Binance, underscoring a new approach to the crypto industry under the Trump administration. As explained by Bloomberg, the SEC made the request in a joint motion filed late Monday with the crypto exchange.
Opportunities
- BitGo is considering an IPO with talks underway for a potential listing in the second half of this year. The company raised $100 million in 2023 at a $1.75 billion valuation with backers including Goldman Sachs and Valor Equity partners, Bloomberg reports. BitGo would join other crypto companies including Gemini and Bullish Global in planning to go public.
- South Korea is seeking to gradually allow companies to participate in the crypto market in a bid to increase demand for investment in blockchain business. The FSC plans in the first half of the year to allow real name accounts for some institutions including law enforcement agencies and non-profit corporations that need to dispose of digital assets, writes Bloomberg.
- Tether Holdings said it’s acquired a minority stake in Juventus Football Club SpA, as one of crypto’s most valuable companies continues to diversify its investment portfolio. The deal is part of Tether’s push to integrate digital assets into sports franchises, writes Bloomberg.
Threats
- Crypto miners in the U.S. are experiencing delays receiving deliveries of new equipment, threatening their competitiveness and profit margins as the Chinese juggernaut that supplies the bulk of their machinery comes under scrutiny amid a trade war. Bloomber explains that recent shipments of machines made by Beijing-based Bitmain Tech to U.S. clients have been delayed due to heightened Customs and Border Protection.
- The founder of a cryptocurrency called Anti-Money Laundering Bitcoin who’s charged with pilfering $5 million from investors shifted blame for the scheme on the notorious lobbyist Jack Abramoff at the first day of his federal criminal trial, Bloomberg reports.
- A 31-year-old man in Prague accidentally deposited 2,000 Solana tokens worth $63,700 into an old FTX account in October 2023, a year after FTX went bankrupt. He now needs a court order to withdraw the tokens which are now worth over $396,000 due to the increase in Solana’s price, writes Bloomberg.