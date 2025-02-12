In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the relationship between gold prices and economic recessions. Contrary to common belief, gold prices don't always rise during recessions. Jeff looks at some past recessions, and what caused the price of gold to move during those periods. He discusses how investor behavior, economic indicators, and global events influenced gold prices.
Jeff also provides a current market update, discussing the recent rise in gold prices amid increasing recession probabilities in the next 12 to 24 months.
He also provides short-term forecasts for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, and the political and economic factors that could impact markets.