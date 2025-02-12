In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group addresses the newest set of rumors about U.S. Treasury gold. He explains how extensive audits confirm that the gold remains intact, despite conspiracy theories suggesting otherwise.
Jeff then explains how recent market activity is shaping price moves in gold and silver, with market conditions pushing gold toward $3,000 and silver toward $35. Factors such as delivery trends on the COMEX, economic signals, and political developments are some of the many reasons these metals remain attractive in times of uncertainty.