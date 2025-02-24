Strengths
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Story, rising 143%.
- Crypto security firm Blockaid has secured fresh funding as the platform gears up to tackle rising cybercrime risks in the digital asset space. The company raised $50 million in a series B round led by Ribbit Capital, Bloomberg reports.
- According to Bloomberg, Texas aims to become the top state to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, following President Trump's suggestion of creating a federal reserve using the cryptocurrency.
Weaknesses
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the worst performer for the week was Official Trump, down 30%.
- Nigerian authorities sued crypto exchange Binance for over $79 billion in economic losses and $2 billion in back taxes, explains Bloomberg. Nigeria’s tax authority, Federal Inland Revenue Service, also claimed Binance operated illegally within the country.
- Czech central bank Governor Ales Michl urges caution for those investing in crypto assets, saying the market is still in its infancy. Bitcoin should not be lumped together with other crypto assets according to Michi, writes Bloomberg.
Opportunities
- Cryptocurrency options exchange Deribit is still talking to Kraken for a potential acquisition contrary to reports that the U.S. exchange had walked away from a potential deal to buy Derbit. The firm could be valued at $4 billion -$5 billion or even more, according to Bloomberg.
- The estate of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has begun distributing cash to creditors more than two years after the platform imploded. Customers should start to see the funds within one to three business days the estate said.
- The Bitcoin-buying strategy has gained momentum as the cryptocurrency's price surged last year, prompting President Trump to suggest a U.S. Bitcoin reserve. Following MicroStrategy's lead, Semler Scientific has purchased tens of millions of dollars in Bitcoin, with the stock doubling since the move, according to Bloomberg.
Threats
- An estimated 86% of crypto traders that took positions in a meme coin endorsed by Argentine President Javier Milei on Friday ended up losing money. The losses in the token called Libra totaled an estimated $251 million while the minority of traders who profited made a combined $180 million, writes Bloomberg.
- Crypto exchange Bybit said one of its wallets was hacked, resulting in what crypto analysts say is the theft of an estimated $1.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency. A hacker took control of one of Bybit’s offline Ethereum wallets the CEO said in a post on Friday.
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has cautioned against insider trading related to meme coins, stressing that such actions are illegal and could result in prison time. In a February 19 post on X, Armstrong raised concerns about insider trading in the meme coin market, according to Bloomberg.