In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses a critical issue in the gold and silver markets: misinformation and deceptive practices that can cost investors money.
Jeff looks at how dealers and depositories can mislead investors, exaggerate risks, and sell fear rather than facts. From false claims about U.S. gold reserves to misleading disclosures of storage arrangements, these tactics have led to major losses for retail investors. He also looks at practical steps investors can take to safeguard their holding.
Jeff also addresses gold confiscation fears, the role of the U.S. Treasury in gold holdings, and why much of the fear-based marketing around precious metals is based on myths rather than market fundamentals.